electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

ECOR opened at $1.21 on Friday. electroCore has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

