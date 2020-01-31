Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 775 ($10.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 606 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 945.58.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Panagiotis Benos purchased 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £44,152.65 ($58,080.31).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.