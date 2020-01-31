Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

