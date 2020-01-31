FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,561,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,640.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

