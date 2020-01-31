Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,806,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

