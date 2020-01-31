FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,080,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $20,884,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $41,437,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

