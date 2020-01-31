Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 800952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of $121.57 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.