Franklin E. Crail Sells 6,709 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $57,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.41 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet cut Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
