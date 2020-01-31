FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stake Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,049,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,616,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

