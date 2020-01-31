Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

GOGO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 612.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 548,364 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $703,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

