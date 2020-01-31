Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives $37.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

