Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

