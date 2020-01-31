Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.93

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 15863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 68.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.