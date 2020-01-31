Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

