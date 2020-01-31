iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.33 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.