Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMO opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

