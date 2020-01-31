Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IPHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

