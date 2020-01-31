Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innophos were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 55.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 471.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 303.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $31.98 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

