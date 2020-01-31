Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$47,670.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm bought 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm bought 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

Shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.49 ($1.06) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.54. The company has a market cap of $990.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.14. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.