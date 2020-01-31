Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells 2,626 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 63.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 686,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 53.3% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 653,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 227,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

