Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,763,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QADA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

