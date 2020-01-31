Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $75,142.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TFX opened at $380.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $268.05 and a fifty-two week high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

