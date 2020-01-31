iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $329.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

