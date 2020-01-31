iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.77

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.77 and last traded at $115.70, with a volume of 92841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

