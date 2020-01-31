iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,145,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

