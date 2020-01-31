iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $157.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

