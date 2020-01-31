iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,694 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 399,075 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 232,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,572,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

