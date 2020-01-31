Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRN. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $536.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

