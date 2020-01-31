Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €282.65 ($328.66).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €292.85 ($340.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €280.42. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

