John P. Hankerd Sells 6,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

