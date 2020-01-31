Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 781 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $16,453.29.

GBT stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

