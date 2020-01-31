Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 942 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JBL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

