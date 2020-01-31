Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,245,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Shares of KTB opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

