Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.