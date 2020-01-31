Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kroger by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

