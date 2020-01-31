Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $435.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $287.79 and a 12 month high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.