Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $209,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

