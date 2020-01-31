MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

