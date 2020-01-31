Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.