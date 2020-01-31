McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 777.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

MCK opened at $147.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.