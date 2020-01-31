Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $168.40 and last traded at $168.18, with a volume of 16851726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

