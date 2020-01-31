NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the average daily volume of 1,392 put options.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in NetApp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

