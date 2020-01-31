Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NBIX stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

