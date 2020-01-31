ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 25,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

NASDAQ ON opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

