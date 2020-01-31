ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.23

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.23 and last traded at $85.84, with a volume of 10040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ORIX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 754.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,633,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ORIX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

