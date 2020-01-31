Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 454,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

