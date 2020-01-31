Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($20.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,401.52. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a market capitalization of $892.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

