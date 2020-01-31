Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Short Interest Update

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,935 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Pattern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.