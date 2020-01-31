Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APF. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 231 ($3.04).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In related news, insider Vanessa Dennett bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,920 shares of company stock worth $6,262,480.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

