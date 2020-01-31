Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $343,697.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,321. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after purchasing an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 91,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.